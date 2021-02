The alleged incidents happened in Muncy in the summer of 2019.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County have charged a man from New York State with raping a teenage boy in Muncy.

Casey Guyer, 36, is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, and related charges.

The alleged incidents happened in Muncy in the summer of 2019.

Police say there were additional assaults against the victim in other areas of Lycoming County.