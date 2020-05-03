New unsung hero award in Lycoming County

The Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance is looking for people who go above and beyond in their community.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — For more than 60 years the Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance has recognized extraordinary people in the community. This year the organization is looking for what it calls, an unsung hero.

"The award is a thank you for doing the things that you're doing for other people, no matter your religious beliefs, no matter the culture, no matter what it is, there just out there doing these things for the love of other people," organization member Joe Girio.

The Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance say the ideal nominee is someone who constantly does positive work in the community without asking for anything in return.

"This is for somebody in Lycoming County, anywhere in Lycoming County that would be deserving of an award but would never really expect to receive an award like that, somebody who gives their time and energy to help people."

"It encourages others to come forward and do the same thing and to do a good deed. When you see someone do a good deed it stirs something within the hearts of mankind that makes us want to be a better person," said organization member Dawn Astin.

"I think it promotes a lot of brotherhood, you know, love of your fellow man, tolerance, and those types of things."

The Unsung Hero award will be handed out at the organization's banquet on April 30 at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport. The public is welcomed to attend the event.

If you know of anyone worthy of being nominated for this award you can send an email to joe.girio@girioagency.com or dawn@arwwilliamsport.com.