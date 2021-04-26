New playground for kids dealing with trauma coming to Williamsport

The YWCA and Covenant Central Presbyterian Church in Williamsport are teaming up to build a new playground.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — What looks like an old gravel parking lot behind Covenant Central Presbyterian Church in Williamsport will soon be a playground for kids staying at the YWCA.

"It will be able to serve the children living here in a safe environment, giving them an opportunity to play nearby with a fenced-in area right here on the property that the church is leasing to us," said Dawn Linn of the YWCA.

"I hope the kids will enjoy the freedom that they will be able to feel in this secure setting," said Elizabeth Affsprung of the Covenant Central Presbyterian Church.

The YWCA and the church partnered to build a brand new ADA-accessible playground that will be used by the kids at the YWCA. The play area will be a safe space for kids who have dealt with trauma and homelessness.

"The children that come to us here at the YWCA come to us as a result of someone in their family being victimized from domestic violence, sexual assault, or even homelessness," said Linn.

The church is leasing a portion of the parking lot for just $1 a year to the YWCA for the next five years to build this playground.

"The church comes out ahead. We are getting $1 a year to lease this land to the Y, but we are also glad to be known as partners. This is very important work for the families in our community," said Affsprung.

Officials at the Y say it will be a much-needed space for the kids that they serve.

"Outside play is extremely important for any child whether they had trauma or not. It is good from an educational perspective and it is absolutely great to get outside and promote healthy exercise," said Linn.