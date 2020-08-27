ADA accessible playground coming to Williamsport

The brand new playground is being built in Memorial Park.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A brand-new playground is in the works at Memorial Park in Williamsport. The new play area will be ready to go by mid-September. The playground will be fully ADA accessible, the only one of its kind in the city.

"We have other playgrounds in the area, but they are mulch, mulch is ADA compliant but this one will have a rubberized surface where you can just roll right over it," said Williamsport's Recreation Coordinator Kayla Drummond.

In 2019, the old Memorial Park playground was removed because of wear and tear and hazardous play equipment.

Drummond says the new play area will bigger and better than before.

"We are happy to be able to offer something for parents and children that makes their life that much easier, and for them to be incorporated in with their other friends and not have a limitation to play with them," said Drummond.

The playground was paid for through grants and private donations. It will be broken up into play areas for different age groups.

"Normal swings, normal slides, we have like a dome that is ADA compliant so it is a dome that you can actually wheel a wheelchair underneath it and kids can still play around them and they can interact with the other children," said Drummond.

The playground was originally scheduled to open in the spring.

"Unfortunately, the whole world got hit with the pandemic of COVID-19, so we had to push back and prolong the install, but here we are now, and it is going up in full force and we hope to have it available in the next couple of weeks," said Drummond.