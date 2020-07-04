New Love Center committed to serving meals

A spot in Lycoming county wants to make sure people get food they need while staying safe.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Volunteers at the New Love Center Cafe in Jersey Shore are hard at work preparing free meals for people in need.

"It's my number one meal of the day. I need it before I go to work. If I don't have it, I don't have a meal for the day," Nathan Shroat said.

The organization normally offers buffet-style lunches where people could socialize, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, they are now offering a walk-in service.

"We are serving hot meals, five days a week. They can come to the door and pick up, and there is very limited contact to protect our clients and ourselves," said Kristin Hughes, New Love Center.

Volunteers say most of their clients are elderly, so the organization wants to make sure it is doing everything it can to keep them safe.

"We're not even signing people up or having people sign in due to the virus. It's just, they walk in and get their food, and we will only have two people in at a time," said Alice Fox.

"Extra washing of the hands to keep the germs off, everybody must wear gloves in the kitchen, we have hair and beard nets, and we are also sanitizing very quickly with food-safe sanitizer," said Eugene Blaze, the New Love Center Café chef.

Not only is the New Love Center Cafe offering pickup, but they are also offering to help anyone who feels uncomfortable with leaving their homes.

"We have a lot of elderly clients that are afraid to get out and so we are glad to provide that service for them and ensure they are getting a hot meal every day.