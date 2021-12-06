New Geisinger hospital set to open in Lycoming County

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy will start health care operations at the beginning of January.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in Lycoming County will soon have another option for health care.

Geisinger officials gathered in Muncy Township for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Geisinger Medical Center Muncy. Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu spoke about what people can expect out of the new facility.

"They are more likely to have an integrated experience between primary care, specialty services, lab, diagnostics, and other services, and that is what this facility is all about," said Dr. Jaewon Ryu.

Newswatch 16 went on a tour to check out what the new medical facility has to offer. The 120,000 square-foot hospital will include a full-service emergency department, four operating rooms, a pharmacy, and many other specialized treatment options.

"If you need more advanced services, this place is going to deliver that too. Whether it is surgeries, infusions, chemotherapy, there is a whole host of services that are planned," said Dr. Ryu.

This new facility will make accessing health care easier for folks living in Central Pennsylvania. People will no longer have to travel to the Geisinger Medical Center near Danville for care.

"We do have quite a few of our patients that come in from this area, and being able to situate all those services that are referenced closer to where they are makes it that much easier for them without having to commute those distances," said Dr. Ryu.

Highmark Health partnered with Geisinger on this project.

"We remained focused on the true purpose of the joint venture, which is putting the community first and providing the residents of Northcentral Pennsylvania with a greater choice and enhanced access to high-quality cost effective, redesigned health care for the future closer to home," said Brian Rinker of Highmark Health.

The new hospital in Muncy Township will begin welcoming in patients in early January of 2022.