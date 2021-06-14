New disc golf course opens in Montoursville

Indian Park in Montoursville is now open to a new disc golf course.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — If you walk through Indian Park in Montoursville you might hear the sounds of chains rattling. That is because the park is now home to a brand new Disc Golf course.

"Basically you'll see the tee signs here shortly and it will give you the par and the hole like regular golf. For instance, the hole here is a 300-foot par 3 and you have three shots to get it in the hole," said Thomas Smith, course designer.

Thomas Smith and Ryan Nittinger wanted to bring an 18-hole disc golf course to Lycoming County that everyone could enjoy.

"We walked this property a number of times and we kind of just fell in love with it and the lay of the land works really well for a disc golf course," said Nittinger, course designer.

"We only had one locally that a lot of us were playing and we were looking for a new change of pace because the other course is very long and geared towards more steady players and I wanted to bring a course in to bring beginners into the area," said Smith.

That "other course" is the disc golf course in nearby Hughesville. Randy Sees owns Parked Disc Golf, a disc golf shop in Muncy, and he hopes a new course will continue to grow the game in the area.

"Extremely exciting to see a new course nearby so everybody that has joined the sport in the last year has another place to play," said Sees.

Designers of the new course say that it has been packed with people almost every day since its opening.

"The community as a whole is just super supportive and they are excited when new courses are going up and they have already been down to play. They are talking about it, we like that, and the feedback has just been overwhelmingly positive," said Nittinger.