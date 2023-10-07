New baseball field coming to Lycoming College

Williamsport's city council approved a proposal for Lycoming College to lease the senior baseball field in the city's Brandon Park for the next quarter of a century.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Baseball is coming back to Williamsport's Brandon Park.

In addition to the revamped little league fields, Lycoming College is now rehabilitating and leasing the senior-level ball field in the park for the next 25 years.

"We have had local high schools and legions using it; however, it has not been up to par," said Mayor Derek Slaughter (D) Williamsport.

"We are going to be able to have a first-rate collegiate field for our newly brought back baseball team," said Kent Trachte, Lycoming College President.

The college is investing $2.5 million into the field, and it will come at no cost to the city. City Council voted unanimously to pass the proposal.

Lycoming College's baseball program returned after a 50-year hiatus this past spring. The college played its home games this year at Bowman Field.

The new field in Brandon Park is a perfect location, according to the college.

"Everybody is going to be able to walk over there from campus," said Trachte.

In addition to Lycoming College Baseball home games and practices, the field will also serve the community.

"Our baseball coach is really looking forward to holding camps for high school kids and clinics for 13, 14, and 15-year-olds," added Trachte.

"Not just for Lycoming baseball, this has to remain open to the public for them to use. Whether it is camp, pickup, high school, or legion. This field and our other fields will be able to be utilized by the general public," explained Mayor Slaughter.

Lycoming College says the $2.5 million project will get underway next month, and the school will be playing baseball in Brandon Park this spring.