New chief of police, assistant chief on the job in Williamsport

Justin Snyder was sworn in Friday as the new Williamsport police chief.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — City officials and police officers in Williamsport gathered at City Hall Friday for the swearing-in of a new police chief.

Justin Snyder will now take over the role as chief of police after former Police Chief Damon Hagan announced his retirement earlier this week.

"Big shoes to fill. It is a big responsibility, tremendous responsibility, but I look forward to working with our officers and the community to come up with a plan to mitigate crime and make a better environment here," said Chief Justin Snyder.

Jason Bolt was also sworn in and will take over the role of assistant chief of police.

"Looking to jump in with both feet and really the way we are going to do this is by working with the stakeholders, all the stakeholders, not just the police but everyone involved in the community," said Assistant Chief Jason Bolt.

"They do all the things that good cops do, and good leaders do, and so I am 100 percent confident that it is being left in good hands," said former Police Chief Damon Hagan.

Both men have a long history of law enforcement in the area. They previously both served as captains.

"Specially assigned with the FBI for a little bit and ultimately got into the agent position and then as of this last year around January I took the promotion of captain," said Chief Snyder.

Chief Snyder talked to Newswatch 16 about the importance of keeping the city safe and cracking down on crime.

"I'd like to work on transparency and better communication. I want to work with the community and the leaders of the community and work together collectively and educate each other," said Chief Snyder.