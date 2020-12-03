Neo-Nazi group coming to Williamsport

The National Socialist Movement is coming to Williamsport to rally in Brandon Park on April 18.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The neo-Nazi group known as the National Socialist Movement will be hosting a rally in Williamsport's Brandon Park on April 18. The organization is widely known for its racist views and ideas of white supremacy.

The organization told Newswatch 16 that they chose Williamsport because it is a predominantly white city. The National Socialist Movement issued this statement...

"Now to be clear, we are not looking for a violent altercation of any kind... Our wish is to exercise our First Amendment rights and leave without incident."

According to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, the city will provide heavy security around the event.

"We've been working with local, state, and federal law enforcement personnel to make sure that the event takes place with minimal disruptions to our community."

The organization says members from all lower 48 states and Ku Klux Klan members from Indiana will be in attendance.

"That energy is really not welcomed here, but if they think that they are going to get their point across by coming, its unfortunate but they have the right to do whatever they want to do," said Williamsport resident Daphierre Grayes.

City officials say Williamsport does not condone the beliefs of the National Socialist Movement.

"Williamsport always has been and always will be an inclusive welcoming community, we were prior to this event and we will be after this event"

"Don't let them get your blood boiling because that's probably what they want, they want people to act out but like I said, people are strong here, strong mentally and I don't think they will be very successful."

On the same day of the National Socialist Movement's rally, the city of Williamsport will be hosting their own event called Dare to be Different and it will have games and activities for kids and community members.