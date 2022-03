The fire started around 10:30 p.m. along Steam Run Road, Near Trout Run Monday night.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Several fire departments responded to a natural gas rig fire in Lycoming County Monday night.

The fire happened along Steam Mill Road, near Trout Run, around 10:30 p.m.

No one was injured and there is no word on how the fire started.

The rig is currently closed due to extensive damage.