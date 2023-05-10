National Foster Parent of the Year is from Lycoming County

Monique Shoemaker is KidsPeace's 2023 Foster Parent of the Year.

CLARKSTOWN, Pa. — Monique Shoemaker of Muncy Creek Township in Lycoming County is the biological mother of two girls and an adoptive mother of a young boy.

"In our family, our saying is DNA doesn't make us a family, the love does," she said.

However, her list of children has grown over the past two years. Shoemaker began fostering kids thanks to a wish made by her adopted son.

"He asked his father and I for a brother, and we were done having children, and we were like, this is not going to happen. So, he decided that Christmas to ask Santa Claus, and when Santa Claus did not bring him a brother, he went to the next best thing and asked Jesus," added Shoemaker.

Shoemaker then contacted Jessie Young at KidsPeace in Williamsport to learn about foster care.

"KidsPeace is a non-profit organization. Our goal is to help children in crisis and need. We want to give hope, help, and healing to children, adults, and people who love them," said Jessie Young of KidsPeace.

Shoemaker has since fostered nine kids with KidsPeace. She was recently announced as the 2023 KidsPeace National Foster Parent of the Year.

"Her organizational skills are min d-blowing, and the amount of appointments and visits she gets kids to on top of her workload is just amazing. She is dedicated. She has had some hard kids, and she has stuck with them," Young said about Shoemaker.

"For me to be recognized and be honored, I think it is great. I hope it opens up the doors for 100 more foster kids," Shoemaker said.

KidsPeace says families interested in foster care can contact them directly to get started.