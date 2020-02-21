Ex-school secretary suspected in theft of student funds

Montoursville school officials discovered the theft in November.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A former school secretary in Lycoming County is charged with stealing money raised by students.

Police say Jimi Sue Wodrig, 32, of Hughesville, was supposed to deposit money from student fundraisers into accounts for school activities and clubs at Montoursville High School.

Investigators say between July and November of 2019, Wodrig would deposit checks but not the cash that was collected and took more than $10,000 for her personal use.