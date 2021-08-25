Mo'ne Davis returns to the Little League World Series

Mo'ne Davis was the name on everyone's lips in 2014 when she became the first female to earn a win on the mound at the Little League World Series.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In 2014, fans waited for hours for tickets to see Mo'ne Davis play at the Little League World Series. The 13-year-old pitcher was the star of the series back then, becoming the first female to earn a win on the mound.

Now seven years later, Mo'ne is back on the mound in South Williamsport. She threw out the first pitch in one of Tuesday's games.

"It felt like the field got bigger, but once I stepped out on the mound, it looked tiny, and I thought, 'Let's just try and get it over the plate now,'" Mo'ne said.

Mo'ne isn't just here to throw baseballs; she's here to work. The broadcast journalism major is working with ESPN's KidsCast, calling games alongside other young commentators.

"I mean, he does it on both ends. He's a great pitcher and a great hitter. He threw a no-hitter with 16 Ks in states, and he pounds the strike zone with his fastball," Mo'ne said.

Davis is a junior at Hampton University in Virginia and says this is a great experience.

"It's just us sitting here talking with the producer in our ear, having a conversation. It's been so much fun so far. We got to call a Major League game," Mo'ne said.

Mo'ne says she enjoys coming back to the Little League World Series, and she has some advice for the players.

"Just soak it all in. Make as many memories as you can and go out there and have fun. This is your last year on the smaller fields, so have fun, stay focused, and do what you can to help your team win," Mo'ne said.

One player, in particular, was excited to meet Mo'ne. Ella Bruning of Abilene, Texas, is the only female playing in this year's series. Ella caught that pitch.

"I get here, and they tell me that I'm throwing to Ella, and I was like, that's so cool. I'm glad she gets to experience this. I was excited as well," Mo'ne said.