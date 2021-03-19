Mom charged with arson, attempted homicide after Williamsport fire

Police say Latoya Hallvbarricaded herself and her four children inside their apartment before setting the fire.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A mother is now charged with arson and attempted homicide for allegedly torching her home while she and her children were inside.

The fire happened Thursday at a home on High Street in Williamsport.

Police say Latoya Hall, 34, barricaded herself and her four children inside their apartment before setting the fire.

One of the children told investigators Hall blocked doorways with furniture and mattresses.

Police say one child was able to escape through a window before Hall ultimately moved the barricades.

Everyone got out safely.