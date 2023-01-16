Walk honoring MLK held in Williamsport

Crowds honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy gathered along Market Square in the city Monday afternoon.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — More than 100 people took to the streets of Williamsport Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk.

Folks gathered along Market Square to honor the civil rights pioneer's legacy.

During the walk, attendees read quotes from letters he wrote during his time in a Birmingham, Alabama jail.

"It is very important because what Martin Luther King did allowed us to be here today. We can solve stuff through peace and without conflict," said Nathaniel Woods, Williamsport.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first observed as a federal holiday in January 1986.