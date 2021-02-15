Missing woman in Lycoming County

Nila Ross, 82, from Cogan House Township, near Cogan Station, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

COGAN STATION, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County are looking for an elderly woman who is missing and may be confused.

Troopers believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. They are asking people to keep an eye out.

Authorities released this description:

5'5", 100 pounds

Gray hair, blue eyes

Last seen on foot, wearing a black and gray checkered jacket, a black heated vest, blue jeans, one blue snow boot and one sneaker.