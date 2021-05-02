Middle school students build snowmen in honor of their classmate

Jersey Shore Middle School students took part in the ThinkBIG Snowman Challenge to help raise money for pediatric cancer.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — The seventh grade class at Jersey Shore Middle School spent a good bit of their day building snowmen. They are doing so in support of their classmate, Bobby. Bobby was recently diagnosed with B-cell Lymphoma.

"It really just made me sad because he is one of the sweetest people I have ever met. He is just always so nice and always happy to be here at school," said Breylan Guerrero of Jersey Shore.

"We are going to go outside to build snowmen for Bobby, and I think the snowmen are really just to try and show him that we are here for him, and we hope that he is doing better," said Julia Herman of Jersey Shore.

Earlier this week, Newswatch 16 aired a story about the ThinkBIG Snowman Challenge, a movement that donates $10 for pediatric cancer research for each snowman built and posted on social media.

The organization ThinkBIG had already reached its goal of $5,000, but when the organizers heard about Jersey Shore students getting involved, they bumped the total up to $10,000.

"It's just amazing, just amazing, I am just so, so happy about that," said Nancy Rodabaugh, a teacher at the school.

Students have also started to raise money on their own through a small game at school. So far, they have raised over $750 just this week alone.

"Trying to create a fundraiser by doing this penny war where you drop pennies in other people's jars or in our jar to make a lot of money for Bobby," said Guerrero.

"Oh, I just can't even believe it. We have only done the coin war for two days, and we already have so much money and all the kids that signed up to help, that wanted to do something to help Bobby and be involved was just overwhelming," said Rodabaugh.