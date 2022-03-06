Memorial Park pool set to re-open in Williamsport

Williamsport's community pool is hoped to open June 11 after having been closed since 2020.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The pool at Memorial Park in Williamsport will soon be up and running this summer.

In 2020 the pool was closed because of COVID-19 and in 2021 the city closed the pool due to a massive leak.

"In previous years we were leaking out somewhere around a million gallons of water, which is unacceptable obviously," said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

The city spent more than $120,000 to repair the pool. Cracks and holes have been patched up.

The pool is a big part of summer camps in the city and Mayor Slaughter is excited to welcome the community back to swim.

"Just having your own community pool open is a good feeling. I know the residents enjoy it and others from outside the area will come in and enjoy Memorial Pool," added Slaughter

The city hopes to have the pool open by June 11 but it really depends on the weather and when the new liner gets put in.

"Monday and Tuesday of next week and we are anticipating them to start right away with a week and a half of work and then hopefully if all goes well we will have the liner in," said Scott Livermore with Williamsport Public Works.

When folks do show up to swim, they will notice new light fixtures. The city added brand new LED lights for night swims.

"In the evenings and at night if we have swim meets or if people rent it out in the evenings as well. The new lighting is saving money, very bright, and it was a much-needed upgrade," said Slaughter.

According to the city, Memorial Park pool will be fully staffed for the summer. It is on track to be the first community pool in the county to open for the season.