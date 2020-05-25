Memorial Day fun on the water

People in Williamsport spent their Memorial Day out on the Susquehanna River.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Dozens of people in Williamsport took to the water to enjoy the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend.

Boats, jet skis, and kayaks could all be seen floating down the Susquehanna River.

"It's great as usual and it's a beautiful day, you couldn't ask for a better day. It's actually been nice all weekend so you couldn't ask for better days," said Kathy Tharpe of Williamsport.

Boaters say the water conditions are perfect.

"The waves don't look too bad, they aren't white caps so we're good."

"Pretty smooth, the waves aren't that bad because not a lot of people have been out so far because it is still early," said Benjamin Nye from Danville.

Benjamin Nye says he spent his whole weekend on the river and he even has plans to hit the water after Memorial Day weekend.

"Yeah, tomorrow we are going to go tubing again, I went the past few days as well."

Kathy Tharpe told Newswatch 16 that its nice to just be out of the house.

She hopes to catch some fish.

"We're just going to run the motor on the boat and do a little bit of bass fishing and hope we catch a few things and that's about it."

She says she has a few more things planned for Memorial Day after she leaves the water.

"Maybe if we get home in time we will take the motorcycle out for a bit and then go home and do some steaks on the grill and relax."