Mechanics ready for cold weather

A mechanic in Williamsport has some tips for your car during the winter.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Car owners in Central Pennsylvania need to be on alert when the weather gets colder. When the temperature drops below freezing, your vehicle may start to act up.

"Your anti-freeze is very important. You want to make sure it protects through temperatures below zero. Now it can still protect below zero, but over time anti-freeze can lose corrosion protection," said Tim Riedy of Kost Tire & Muffler in Williamsport.

Crews at Kost Tire & Muffler in Williamsport are constantly busy working on cars during the winter months that experience issues with the cold.

"Throughout the winter, it is busy. Cold and heat can do it, so it pretty much is all year round but especially this time of the year. Cold can take a toll on your battery," said Riedy.

Tim Riedy tells Newswatch 16 that one of the most common things he sees wrong with cars in the wintertime are weak batteries, and he has a tip for you to check your battery at home.

"Well, on the battery, one thing you can do is turn your lights on before you start your car, and if your lights tend to get brighter, that could be an indication that your battery is starting to get weak," said Riedy.

Tires are another major part of the car that feels the effect of the cold weather. Riedy has another tip for you to check to see if you need new tires. All you need is a quarter.

"AAA recommends that you use a quarter and put the quarter in the tread, and if you can see his whole head, then it is time for new tires," said Riedy.