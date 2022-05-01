Manufacturing company adding more job opportunities

Spartronics Corporation is looking to add more employees at its headquarters in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Local Lycoming County and Williamsport officials gathered in Billtown for a tour of the Spartronics Corporation headquarters. The three-building property spanning 164,000 square feet is located on Reach Road. The location in Williamsport manufactures goods for aerospace and defense industries.

"Whether it is a circuit board or an entire product assembly, that is what we do. We are a service company to build things," said Greb Kelble of Spartronics.

Spartronics acquired the space in December of 2020 from Primus Technologies.

Jason Fink, the president and CEO of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, believes the company will be a big boost for the local economy.

"They provide a great opportunity for people to pick up new wages with how much they invest in their people. It is a good opportunity for people to look at if they are looking for a job here in the community," said Fink.

At the moment, global supply chain issues have interrupted the manufacturing that is done at the plant. However, when issues are resolved, the company will need to expand.

"Bringing in more people than perhaps we need at the moment because we know there is a lot of business coming here and we will need time to train people and get them ready to do that because the nature of the work is critical, and in some cases, it is life-saving," said Kelble.

The current average age for a Spartronics employee is around 50 years. The company hopes to add younger people to its workforce, with many employees soon set to retire.

"We need engineers to do a variety of different things here in terms of professional engineering. We need operators, technicians, and we need people who can come in and learn some very sophisticated stuff and learn how to do it," said Kelble.

Spartronics officials tell Newswatch 16 that in the future, they plan to partner with local schools and start an internship program.

