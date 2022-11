He attempted to evade more than $203,000 in federal income taxes by asking customers to make checks payable to himself.

COGAN STATION, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was sentenced for attempting to evade income taxes.

Devon Buck will serve two years probation and pay a $3,000 fine for the crimes.

Officials say Buck operated a business called DCL Landscaping from 2015 to 2019.

He attempted to evade more than $203,000 in federal income taxes by asking customers to make checks payable to himself instead of his business.

The judge ordered him to pay that money back.