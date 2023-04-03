Man sent to hospital after fire

First responders say the man who lived in the home had serious injuries and was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

COGAN STATION, Pa. — Crews responded to a fire at a mobile home in Lycoming County.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. on Beech Street in Lycoming Township.

First responders say the man who lived in the home escaped through a window and was then airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to be treated for serious injuries sustained in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

