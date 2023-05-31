Man reported missing in Lycoming County

The 75-year-old man was last seen Tuesday in Loyalsock Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing man in Lycoming County.

Keith Chambers, 75, was last seen in the area of Bloomingrove Road in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, on May 30, around noon.

Police believe Chambers individual may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, Christmas pajama pants, and tan shoes. He is 5'6" tall, 150 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Chambers is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police, Montoursville Station at (570) 368-5700.

LYCOMING COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Montoursville is searching for Keith Chambers. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/MadJYl3FKl — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 31, 2023