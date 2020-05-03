Man locked up after allegedly punching shopper in the face

The dispute started when the victim ran over the man's foot with a shopping cart, police say.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is locked up after police say he punched a woman in the face at a grocery store in Lycoming County.

Old Lycoming Township police say Ramona Dimassimo unintentionally ran over Eric Graham's foot with her shopping cart on Thursday morning at a Weis Markets store.

Graham allegedly punched Dimassimo in the face.

Dimassimo was taken to a hospital and was admitted to the ICU.