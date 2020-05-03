Man locked up after allegedly punching shopper in the face

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is locked up after police say he punched a woman in the face at a grocery store in Lycoming County.
Old Lycoming Township police say Ramona Dimassimo unintentionally ran over Eric Graham's foot with her shopping cart on Thursday morning at a Weis Markets store.
Graham allegedly punched Dimassimo in the face.
Dimassimo was taken to a hospital and was admitted to the ICU.
Graham, 46, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering persons, disorderly conduct, and harassment. He is locked up with bail set at $100,000.