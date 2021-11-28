Man leads police on chase, hits two cruisers in Lycoming County

Police say the chase happened on Saturday in Loyalsock Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Lycoming County after leading police on a chase.

State police say, Latrell Warrick, 20, led police on a chase that began on Interstate 380 in Loyalsock Township, near Williamsport, in Lycoming County.

Troopers say they tried to pull over Warrick for speeding, but he fled.

Warrick was allegedly driving about 100 miles per hour and hit two state police cruisers before being stopped in Northumberland County.

He is locked up on fleeing and eluding charges in Lycoming County.