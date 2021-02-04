x
Lycoming County

Man in custody after firing shots at state troopers

Credit: WNEP

COGAN STATION, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is behind bars after he allegedly shot at state troopers.

Nakoma Ross was arraigned a few hours after he surrendered following an hours-long standoff.

State Police say they were called to a home along Ross Road near Cogan Station just before noon for reports of gunshots fired into a home.

When they arrived, troopers heard shots being fired in their direction.

Investigators say that's when 21-year-old Ross locked himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Ross eventually surrendered about four hours later.

He's facing assault of a law enforcement officer and related offenses after the standoff.

