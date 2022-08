Police were called to an apartment along Hepburn Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is dead, and a gunman is on the loose after a deadly shooting overnight in Williamsport.

Police were called to the Victoria Gardens apartments in the 600 block of Hepburn Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say a man in his 20s was found dead inside from a gunshot wound.

There is no word if police have a suspect or motive for the shooting in Williamsport.