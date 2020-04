Old Lycoming Township Police say Matthew Zeigler shoved his wife and fired the shots Thursday morning.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they say fired several shots inside his home while his wife and children were there.

Old Lycoming Township Police say Matthew Zeigler shoved his wife and fired the shots Thursday morning.

Officers say the couple's children were inside both above and below where Zeigler fired the shots; no one was hurt.