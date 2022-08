According to state police, the man fired several shots at a group of people at Resurrection Cemetery near Montoursville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is behind bars, charged with attempted homicide.

According to state police, 18-year-old Mandon Watts fired several shots at a group of people earlier this month at Resurrection Cemetery in Fairfield Township.

Watts was picked up earlier today by U.S. Marshals in Luzerne County.