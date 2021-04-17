Man facing assault charges after Williamsport standoff

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with police in a part of Lycoming County.
According to police, Shaheed Gindraw, 32, shoved a woman yesterday at a home along Federal Avenue in Williamsport and threatened to kill her and her unborn son.
Gindraw then locked himself inside the home with the woman's five-year-old son and refused to come out.
Following negotiations, police say he let the child go, but Gindraw stayed inside the home before exiting and being taken into custody.
He's facing assault charges after the standoff in Williamsport.