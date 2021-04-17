Man facing assault charges after Williamsport standoff

The hours-long standoff began Friday evening.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with police in a part of Lycoming County.

According to police, Shaheed Gindraw, 32, shoved a woman yesterday at a home along Federal Avenue in Williamsport and threatened to kill her and her unborn son.

Gindraw then locked himself inside the home with the woman's five-year-old son and refused to come out.

Following negotiations, police say he let the child go, but Gindraw stayed inside the home before exiting and being taken into custody.