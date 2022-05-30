Man faces several charges related to child sex assault in Lycoming County

Police say Mims allegedly assault several victims between 2020 and 2021.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces more than 300 charges related to child sex assault in Lycoming County.

Williamsport Police say Devin Mims allegedly assaulted several victims between 2020 and 2021.

Authorities believe Mims also offered money to the victims in return for sex and threatened his victims with a gun.

Mims is locked up in Lycoming County.

