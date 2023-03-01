Man faces attempted homicide charges in Williamsport

Unique Robinson faces attempted homicide charges after police say he tried to kill a woman at a home along Memorial Avenue in the city.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man faces a slew of charges after allegedly attempting to kill a woman in Williamsport.

Officials say Unique Robinson sexually assaulted a woman before cutting her throat with a knife at a home on Memorial Avenue on Monday.

The victim also told police that he choked her and smashed her head through a glass window.

Robinson returned to the home while police were present, he was taken into custody.

He faces attempted homicide and other charges in Lycoming County.