Man faces attempted homicide charges in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man faces a slew of charges after allegedly attempting to kill a woman in Williamsport.
Officials say Unique Robinson sexually assaulted a woman before cutting her throat with a knife at a home on Memorial Avenue on Monday.
The victim also told police that he choked her and smashed her head through a glass window.
Robinson returned to the home while police were present, he was taken into custody.
He faces attempted homicide and other charges in Lycoming County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.