Man faces assault charges in Lycoming County

Austin Bower, 22, of Williamsport is facing several charges after fleeing from police following a traffic stop.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man led police on a chase through the woods Saturday night in Lycoming County.

Police in Old Lycoming Township say they tried to pull over Austin Bower, 22, for speeding when they say he got out of the car and fled.

Bower allegedly fought with police with one officer requiring medical attention.

Officials add they discovered Bower was driving under the influence with four individuals inside the car, including Bower's five-month-old child.

Bower faces charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and several other traffic violations. He is locked up in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.