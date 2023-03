Curtis Love, 34, faces aggravated assault and related charges after police say he shot another man in Williamsport Friday morning.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man faces charges after a shooting Friday morning in Williamsport.

Police responded to Elmira Street around 9 a.m. and found Love with a gun along with a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, there's no word on his condition.

Love is locked up on aggravated assault charges.