LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lycoming County Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. along Route 14 in Lewis Township, near Trout Run.

Police say Tyler Parks was driving when his car went into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck hauling a trailer.

The driver and passenger of the truck were not injured but Parks died at the scene.