The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old Williamsport man lost his life in a car crash Saturday morning.

It happened along State Route 15 in Lewis Township in Lycoming County.

State police say Travis Fedoriw lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

A 26 year old passenger in the car made it out of the crash with only minor injuries in Lycoming County.