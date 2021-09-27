Man convicted of 2019 murder

The conviction Monday in Lycoming County Court came with an immediate life sentence, with no possibility of parole.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The deadly robbery in early august of 2019 was the fifth shooting in Williamsport over a three-week period but this crime shook the city like no other.

A man armed with a gun burst into the Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street on a Sunday night.

Inside he encountered 48-year-old Rhonda Mcpeak, n employee at the Dunkin across the street who had come to the Uni-Mart to buy a bag of chips.

She was shot dead and the store clerk was shot and wounded.

Within 48 hours, Ikeem Fogan was in handcuffs.

His arrest calmed the nerves of a jittery neighborhood, weary of violence but it did little to help Mcpeak's family come to grips with the senseless tragedy.

"My wife works and I am just about ready to make her quit. I buried my second wife, I don't want to bury my third. I'm sorry," said Jim Stabley.

"I want to assure the general public, that our great city will be fine," said mayor campana. "We will get through this," said Gabe Campana, Williamsport Police.

Ikeem Fogan was just 21 years old when he walked into that Uni-Mart in August of 2019.

That was the last time he was a free man.