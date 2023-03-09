Man charged with homicide following shooting

Officers say Tyree Cleveland shot and killed Heather Cohick in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is now charged with homicide following a deadly shooting.

Officers say Tyree Cleveland shot and killed Heather Cohick in September at a home along West 4th Street.

Investigators believe a few days prior to the shooting, he stole Cohick's car and robbed a nearby Family Dollar.

Cleveland was arrested the same day Cohick died for allegedly firing shots at a police officer at Penn College in Williamsport.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.