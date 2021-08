Drew Barasky had allegedly taken illegal morphine pills and a two-year-old boy in his care was found with a morphine pill in his mouth.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Williamsport after a child in his care overdosed on morphine pills.

Police say 28-year-old Drew Barasky was watching a two-year-old when he fell asleep.

The child's mother later found the child with part of a pill in his mouth and called 911.