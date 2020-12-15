Man arrested for Williamsport homicide

The homicide occurred Oct. 15.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for a homicide that occurred in October in Williamsport.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Antwan McClain, 36, of Williamsport.

On Oct. 15, the Williamsport Bureau of Police investigated a fatal shooting on Louisa Street.

As a result of their investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for McClain.

Attempts to find McClain were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

On Dec. 10, around 12:00 p.m., members of the task force arrested McClain at his home in Schenectady, New York.

He was then turned over to Schenectady county officials.