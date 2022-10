Jared Parsons faces burglary charges after police say he stole from multiple businesses in the city.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport arrested a man for burglarizing a few businesses.

Police say Jared Parsons faces charges for stealing from Fine Wine and Spirits, Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies early Thursday morning.

Parsons was allegedly caught on surveillance breaking into all three businesses stealing cigarettes, liquor, cash, and more.

He is behind bars in Lycoming County.