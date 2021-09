A man is locked up on attempted homicide charges after a stabbing in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Lycoming County after a stabbing Sunday night.

Police in Williamsport say 52-year-old Eric Tyson stabbed a man with a large kitchen knife along Campbell Street.

The victim had to undergo emergency surgery.

Tyson then left the scene, but officers found him and the knife in a nearby alley.

He faces attempted homicide charges.