Man arrested after alleged road-rage gunfire in Lycoming County

Shots were fired Wednesday near the Hepburnville exit of Route 15 in Old Lycoming Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Tioga County is locked up after alleged road-rage gunfire in Lycoming County.

According to Lycoming Regional Police, Brandon Mullins, 23, from Mansfield, crashed into another vehicle around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near the East 3rd Street exit of Route 15 near Williamsport.

Police say both vehicles continued north to the Hepburnville exit in Old Lycoming Township. Investigators say Mullins fired several out the window towards the vehicle behind him. No vehicles or persons were hit by the gunfire.

Mullins was arrested by state police at his home in Mansfield and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.