Man accused of sexually abusing children

The man faces several charges after police say he sexually assaulted two children.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COGAN STATION, Pa. — In Lycoming County, a man faces several charges after police say he sexually assaulted two children.

After receiving a warrant, investigators seized electronics from Allen Lee Kulp Junior's trailer.

He is in prison with no bail due to a prior conviction for escape and ties to New Mexico.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.