Lycoming County

Man accused of sexually abusing children

The man faces several charges after police say he sexually assaulted two children.

COGAN STATION, Pa. — In Lycoming County, a man faces several charges after police say he sexually assaulted two children. 

After receiving a warrant, investigators seized electronics from Allen Lee Kulp Junior's trailer. 

He is in prison with no bail due to a prior conviction for escape and ties to New Mexico.

