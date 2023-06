The fire was at a home along Beech Street in Lycoming Township.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man faces charges after allegedly setting a mobile home on fire in Lycoming County.

Crews responded to the fire on Saturday afternoon along Beech Street in Lycoming Township.

Dustin Hargenrader had escaped from the home and was flown to the hospital.

Police now say they found evidence that he had intentionally started the fire.

Hargenrader faces arson and reckless burning charges.