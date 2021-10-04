Man accused of sending naked photos to minor

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is locked up after allegedly sending naked pictures of himself to a juvenile.
Police say Maxwell Derenzis, 26, of Williamsport, used the social media platform Snapchat to communicate with a juvenile from Old Lycoming Township. Investigators believe Derenzis sent unsolicited photographs of himself naked to the victim, knowing the victim was a minor.
He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and related offenses.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.