x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lycoming County

Man accused of sending naked photos to minor

Police say Maxwell Derenzis of Williamsport used Snapchat to communicate with a juvenile from Old Lycoming Township.
Credit: WNEP
Maxwell Derenzis

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is locked up after allegedly sending naked pictures of himself to a juvenile.

Police say Maxwell Derenzis, 26, of Williamsport, used the social media platform Snapchat to communicate with a juvenile from Old Lycoming Township. Investigators believe Derenzis sent unsolicited photographs of himself naked to the victim, knowing the victim was a minor.

He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and related offenses.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.  