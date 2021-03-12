Lycoming mall to host gun show

The gun show will be held Saturday and Sunday at the mall in Lycoming County.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A gun show will kick off this weekend in Lycoming County.

Bear Arms Promotions is hosting a gun show Saturday and Sunday out of the Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township.

Guns, ammo, collector's items, and so much more is up for sale.

Organizers expect to attract over two thousand people to the show this weekend.

"We are just hoping for Lycoming County that we can bring some people into this mall. I know it has not been doing the best recently so we are hoping we can get a few more people through the door and help the businesses out that are in the mall too," said Chris Barber, of Bear Arms Promotion.

The gun show will be held in the former Old Navy store in the mall on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $7 dollars to enter the gun show in Lycoming County.