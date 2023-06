The Lycoming Mall has officially been sold, and plans are to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall is officially getting a makeover.

The current owner of the mall sold it, and FAMvest is repurposing it.

The State College-based investment group plans to bring eateries, residential properties, and a new shopping center to the location.

Officials say the first phase of the project will address infrastructure and parking in Lycoming County.